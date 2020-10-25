Maurice Paul Mire, Sr.
Thibodaux - Maurice Paul Mire, Sr., 95, was born on May 16, 1925 and passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 8:30 am till 10:30 am at Thibodaux Funeral Home with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
He was a native of Brule Guillot and a resident of Thibodaux.
He is survived by his sons, Maurice Mire, Jr. (Carolyn) and Randy Mire (Mary); daughters, Barbara Benoit (Clarence) and Virginia Mire (Dave Prejean); grandchildren, Denise Standley (Jeff), Brian Benoit (Beth), Paul Mire (Rachel), Maranda Weber (Tom), Shawn Mire (Erin), Brian Preece (Mandy), Ashley Comer (Ben); 16 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild to be born in February.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Legendre Mire; parents, Louis and Eulalie Mire; brothers, John, Chester, and Leonard; sisters, Pauline Moore, Edoline Brown, Blanche Barrilleaux, and Cecile LaFont.
He was a proud Thibodaux Volunteer Firefighter since 1958. He was a farm laborer, salesman for Royal Crown Cola, and an Exterminator for Orkin. He loved to hunt, trawl, garden, and raise dogs, cattle, and pigeons.
The family would like to thank the staff at Thibodaux Healthcare Center and St. Catherine's Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and care. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Family Doctor Clinic, especially Dr. Francis Robichaux. The family would like to extend a special appreciation for his comrades at the Thibodaux Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the Thibodaux Fire Department in Maurice's name and honor.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com
.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.