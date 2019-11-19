|
|
Maurice Thomas Mouton Jr., a Houma resident born in Abbeville, La., died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Nov. 17.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, at 5 p.m.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey P Mouton and Mark A Mouton; brother, Larrey G. Mouton and wife Carol; sisters, Beatrice Dufour, Adrienne Stevens and husband Michael, Maydean Worley and husband Lloyd; and grandchildren, Quentin Mouton, Brad Lirette, Alexandria Mouton and Jessica Mouton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma L Mouton; brothers ,Thomas J. Mouton and Phillip G. Mouton; and parents, Maurice Thomas Mouton and Beatrice Chauvin Mouton.
Maurice joined the United States Air Force at 17, serving in the Korean War, where he entertained the troops as a ventriloquist with the USO. He later founded Mouton Insurance Services which he and Velma operated until late 2017.
Marrying Velma was the best choice he made in life. They were married 65 years this May just prior to her passing. He loved her with his whole heart. They are together again.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019