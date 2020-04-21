|
Max A. Savoie, a native of Houma and resident of Plaquemines Parish since 1965, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 80. He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude J. Savoie and Walterine Crochet Savoie; and his sister, Norma Davis.
Max is the beloved husband of 55 years of Emelie Ellender Savoie. He is the loving father of Kristine Whatley (Gregg), Kristi Savoie, and Kenneth Savoie (Andrea White). He is the devoted grandfather of Jennifer Ansardi, Gregg Whatley Jr. (Brandi), and Devin Whatley (Holly). He is the loving great-grandfather of Collin "Bubba," Bryleigh, Grayson, Elijah, Gregg III "Sonny," Isabella, Olivia, Joe, Brandon and Mia. He is the cherished brother of Dolores Picou, Claire Muster (Bill), Tommie Savoie, James Savoie and Elaine Duncan (Jay).
Max is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was born in Houma, and was a graduate of Terrebonne High School Class of 1957.
A proud U.S. Air Force Veteran, he was a graduate of Delgado with a degree in Business Administration. He retired from BP Alliance Refinery in 1998, where he was an operator. He was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader and an active member of the American Legion. He had a passion for travel, but most of all had a passion for spending time with his loving family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private visitation will be held on Friday, April 24, beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a private funeral service at 11a.m. from the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway in Harvey. Interment Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Belle Chasse, La. Also, a memorial service will take place at a later date for all to attend.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020