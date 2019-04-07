Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Maxine Christoffersen
Maxine Collins Christoffersen

Maxine Collins Christoffersen Obituary
Maxine Collins Christoffersen, 74, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was a native of Dulac and resident of Bourg.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Monday, April 8 from 9 a.m. until service time at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bourg. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with burial following services in the church cemetery.

Maxine is survived by her husband, Steven Christoffersen; son, Scott Christoffersen Sr.; grandchildren, Alexius Christoffersen and Scott Christoffersen Jr.; brothers, Gerald Collins and wife Carol, Aloysius "Al" Collins; sister, Sylvia Collins and Sonja Collins Babin and husband Earl. Maxine is also survived by many numerous nieces and nephews.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, Camille and Elsie Fryou Collins; brothers, Camille Collins Jr., Kimple Collins, Raphael Collins; sister, Barbara Ann Collins.

Maxine was a loving person who deeply cared and loved her family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
