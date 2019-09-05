|
|
Maxine Exnicious Belle departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was 72, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Darrow, La.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Napoleonville; burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Belle; son Craig Belle; sister Sonya E. Southall; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Beatrice Exnicious, and brother Edward
"Jock" Exnicious.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019