Maxine Pharr

Terrebonne Parish - Maxine Pharr, 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, LA, passed away peacefully at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4928 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, LA. Burial will follow in St. James Baptist Cemetery.

She is survived by her brothers, Mark, Paul and Dwayne Allen Pharr; sisters, Gloria Jean Clay (James), Betty Jean Pharr and Otis P. Shelvin; companion, Gregory Matthews; devoted nephew, Peter Clay; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton, Sr. and Josephine Diggs Pharr; brothers, Charles, Arnold, Perry, Ronnie and Elton Pharr, Jr.; paternal grandparents, David and Georgiana Pharr; maternal grandparents, Wilmer and Chestnola Diggs.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



