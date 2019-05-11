Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Mazie McCullough
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Mazie Frances Whipple "Dee" McCullough


1927 - 2019
Mazie Frances Whipple "Dee" McCullough Obituary
Mazie "Dee" Frances Whipple McCullough, 92, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was a native of Bourg and resident of Houma.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home, with burial following in St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery in Bourg.

Mazie is survived by her daughters, Jane Gray and husband, Mark, Nancy Broussard and husband, Richard, and Donna Kenyon and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, David Kenyon, Nicole Spangler and husband, Luke, Joshua Broussard, Roxanna Broussard, and Caleb Broussard; great-grandchild, Hailey Spangler; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Mazie was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Clothilde Walker Whipple; brothers, Max, Leonard, Warrell and Marcel Whipple; and sisters, Terri Bergeron and Goldie Jouandot.

She was an active parishioner of Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, serving as Eucharistic Minister, member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with the Lord in prayer. Her greatest joy was being with her family and friends; whom she dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunziata Catholic Church or St. Ann Catholic Church.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 11 to May 13, 2019
