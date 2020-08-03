McGarrete Jackson, age 21, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Johnson Ridge, passed away on July 19, 2020.



McGarrete is survived by his parents, Danielle Jackson and McGarrete Arcement; sisters, Raquei Jackson, Taijah Casiano, Derenika Cooks, and Jasmine Casiano; and brothers, Titus Jackson, Tamaje' Casiano, Ta'Morion Casiano, Orlando Casiano, Jacolby Casiano and Cameron Casiano.



He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rose Mary and Alfred Harris, and paternal grandparents, Lela and Clarence Arcement.



A private service was held on August 1, 2020



Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



