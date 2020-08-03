1/1
McGarrete Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share McGarrete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGarrete Jackson, age 21, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Johnson Ridge, passed away on July 19, 2020.

McGarrete is survived by his parents, Danielle Jackson and McGarrete Arcement; sisters, Raquei Jackson, Taijah Casiano, Derenika Cooks, and Jasmine Casiano; and brothers, Titus Jackson, Tamaje' Casiano, Ta'Morion Casiano, Orlando Casiano, Jacolby Casiano and Cameron Casiano.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rose Mary and Alfred Harris, and paternal grandparents, Lela and Clarence Arcement.

A private service was held on August 1, 2020

Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home
921 Church St
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-6934
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved