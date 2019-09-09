|
McKinley "Noonie" Jones IV, 49, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 5:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
A memorial service will be conducted from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 1101 East Street in Houma.
He is survived by his son, McKinley Jones V; daughters, Aaliyah and Makala Jones; mother, Barbara Jean Johnson Price; brother, McKenzie Jones (Pinky); sister, Joyce Wheaton (Joseph, Sr.); and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, McKinley Jones III; and grandparents, Thomas and Evella Johnson, Judge Andrew Price, Queenester Jones and McKinley Jones, Sr.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019