Medrick Jupiter
On Friday April 3, 2020, at 5:58 pm, Brother Medrick Jupiter fought the good fight and is now home with his loving Father. He was 83, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of New Orleans.

Visitation on Friday, June 26, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a graveside service in the church cemetery at 1 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Gary Jupiter, Bobby Jupiter, Michael Jupiter, Barbara Jupiter-Johnson, Frankie Jupiter, Debra Jupiter-Batiste and Vincent Jupiter; brother: Joseph Jupiter; sisters: Hilda Jupiter Cage, Alma Rose Jupiter-Garner and Elvie Jupiter; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 62 years Dorothy Jupiter; parents, Joseph and Viola Jupiter; one sister; three brothers; two sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-laws.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
JUN
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
