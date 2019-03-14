|
Medrith Carol Shorter, 75, a native of Blue Ash, Ohio and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on March 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Scott Walters; and grandchildren, Robert, Joseph, Caroline Loupe, and Austin and Russell Walters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Shorter; parents, Edna and Charles Jester; brother, Donald Vanover; and sister, Wilma Jo Lee.
Carol was the proud owner of White Star Cleaners for 40 years. In her younger years, she loved being on stage at Thibodaux Playhouse. She was also a CASA Volunteer where she enjoyed helping to care for children in need. In recent years her focus was her family and friends. She loved spending time with her daughter, son-in-law and kids, whether traveling, or sitting on the front porch watching the sun set. She was an amazing woman who touched the lives of so many. Her presence will indeed be missed.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the church she loved, First Presbyterian Church of Thibodaux.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019