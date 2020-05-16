|
It is with great sadness that the family of Melanie Kyle Wilson Lanning announces her passing on May 8, 2020. She was a native of Baton Rouge, and a longtime resident of Gray and New Orleans.
Melanie is survived by her mother, Margaret "Chippy" McChargue and stepfather, Roger McChargue; her father, Leroy G. (Dianne) Wilson; her siblings, Margaret Wilson, Kelley McChargue, Amanda Wilson Sarver, Rebecca Wilson Robinson, Lee Wilson III, Jeff Wilson, Myriam (Daniel) Mills, Marie (Dr. Michael) Perry, and Roger E. McChargue; and her nieces and nephews, Emily Guidry, William Perry; her godchild, Lucie Perry, Edward Mills and Thomas Mills; as well as 23 additional nieces and nephews; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is also survived by her beloved aunts and uncles, Myriam "Jingle" W. Thibodeaux; godmother, Lydia W. (Joe) Vedros, Victoria "Vickie" W. (Hulon) Moorman, Raymond Winders, Susan W. Simon, Mark (Patricia) McChargue, and Denise McChargue; her godfather, Foster Walker; and her many cousins and other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Myriam Winders, Leroy and Laurie Wilson, E. M. and Lucille McChargue; and uncle, Steven McChargue.
Melanie was beloved for her fun-loving and positive personality. She found beauty everywhere in the world, was incredibly opened minded and had an intense enthusiasm and appreciation for life, which inevitably influenced those who were lucky enough to spend time with her. She deeply loved her family and friends and treasured her time with everyone she loved. She wholeheartedly embraced her role as aunt and godmother. She cherished her little Chihuahuas Jane ("Dr. Jane") and Robear ("Mr. Pups"). She was kind to strangers and made friends everywhere she went. Her easy laughter, unique and beautiful view of the world, and deep love for all those in her life will be sorely missed.
A private service will be held for the immediate family, and a celebration of her life is being planned and will take place once the current public health situation is resolved.
The family wishes to thank her neighbors in Algiers, especially for their kindness, compassion and help with her home and beloved Chihuahuas.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 18, 2020