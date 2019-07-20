|
Melda Allemand Dufren, 86, a native and longtime resident of Galliano and current resident of Houma, passed away on July 19, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, July 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut-Off. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church with burial to follow at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano.
She is survived by her sons Harris "T-Ran" Dufren, Jr. (Ruth) and Chet Dufren (Margaret); daughter-in-law Angela Dufren; grandchildren Randy, Tommy, Angel, Shalee, Todd Jr., Kascey, Allen, Mandy and Brandon; 17 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Jeanne Ledet, Jenny Savoie, Emily Collins and Charlene Trosclair; and brothers Jimmy and Wade Allemand.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris "Wild Bill" Dufren, Sr.; son Todd Dufren, Sr.; grandson Kodey Whatley; parents Alfasia and Eno Allemand, Sr.; sisters Irene Charpentier, Vera Callais and Rilda Gisclair; and brother Eno "Easy" Allemand, Jr.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 20 to July 22, 2019