Melda Guidry, 90, native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m., with procession following to Cheramie Cemetery for burial.
Mrs. Melda is survived by children; Bradford Guidry (Rosalyn), Jennifer Guidry (James), and Patrick Guidry (Misti); grandchildren Kristin Guidry, Collin Guidry (Lauren), Kateri Roger (Drew), Taylor Guidry (Megan) and Ashley McDonald (Mitchell); five great-grandchildren; and sister, Elaine Bergeron.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland C. Guidry; great-grandchild Bailey Guidry; parents Philozate and Theresa G. Collins; brothers Ignace, Vendon Sr., Louman and Olaine Collins; and sisters Vivian Callahan, Louella Pitre, Lournise Charpentier, Mildred Doucet, Judica Savoie and Evelyn Thibodaux.
Melda enjoyed her children, grandchildren, traveling, crabbing on Grand Isle and attending parades.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019