Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Melinda Sanders Fabre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melinda Sanders Fabre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melinda Sanders Fabre Obituary
Melinda Sanders Fabre, 53, a native of Houma and resident of Schriever, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a .m. at the church. Inurnment will take place in St. Francis No. 2.

She is survived by her husband, James Fabre; daughter, Isabella Fabre; stepsons, Joshua Fabre (Stacey), Chris Girouard (Erica) and Ben Deshotels (Amber); step-daughter, Monique Pellegrin (Josh); mother, Yvonne Louviere Sanders; brother, Harvey Sanders Jr.; sister, Deena Sanders; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Sanders; and stepdaughter, Maria Fabre Ansardi.

Melinda was a 15-year radiologic technologist at Chabert Medical Center. She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling and her dogs, Max and Trixie. She also treasured spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Haydel Medical Clinic, Dr. Matthew Cable at LSU Medical and all the doctors and nurses at Terrebonne General Medical Center and Mary Bird Perkins who cared for Melinda through her journey.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -