Melinda Sanders Fabre, 53, a native of Houma and resident of Schriever, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a .m. at the church. Inurnment will take place in St. Francis No. 2.
She is survived by her husband, James Fabre; daughter, Isabella Fabre; stepsons, Joshua Fabre (Stacey), Chris Girouard (Erica) and Ben Deshotels (Amber); step-daughter, Monique Pellegrin (Josh); mother, Yvonne Louviere Sanders; brother, Harvey Sanders Jr.; sister, Deena Sanders; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Sanders; and stepdaughter, Maria Fabre Ansardi.
Melinda was a 15-year radiologic technologist at Chabert Medical Center. She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling and her dogs, Max and Trixie. She also treasured spending time with family and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Haydel Medical Clinic, Dr. Matthew Cable at LSU Medical and all the doctors and nurses at Terrebonne General Medical Center and Mary Bird Perkins who cared for Melinda through her journey.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
