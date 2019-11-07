|
Melinda Trosclair, 56, a native and resident of Montegut, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.
Memorial visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her husband, Todd Trosclair; daughter, Amanda Trosclair; stepson, Patrick Adams; mother, Mary Lee Dupre Ellender; brothers, Keith Eschete, Cleveland Naquin, Carlton Naquin Jr., Farren Naquin, and Brian Naquin; and sisters, Pauline Brunet, Myra Trahan, Mary Prosperie and Rachel Kibodeaux.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dallas Eschete; and sister, Dawn Naquin.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019