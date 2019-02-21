Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Melvin Arthur Wallis Sr.

Melvin Arthur Wallis Sr. Obituary
Melvin Arthur Wallis Sr., 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Beulah Baptist Church, 5544 North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Earline Williams Wallis; sons, Melvin Jr. (Allison) and Wesley Wallis; daughter, Melanie Edmonds (Norman Jr.); grandchildren, Melvin Wallis III and Noelle Kamille Edmonds; brothers, Benjamin Jr., Donald, Eddie, Lionel, Kenny and Tony Wallis; sisters, Diane Coleman, Linda Butler, Gaynell Wallis and Wanda Bowie; and aunt, Gloria T. Wallis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Sr. and Dorothy McGuire Wallis; brother, Stafford Wallis; sister, Claudia Wallis; paternal grandparents, Harris and Genny McGuire; and maternal grandparents, Eddie and Leola Wallis.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
