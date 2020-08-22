1/1
Melvin Charles Lirette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Charles Lirette promoted to glory on Aug. 13, 2020, surrounded by family. He was a native of Houma and was a resident in Heath, Texas, prior to his death.

Mel was born Sept. 19, 1951. He was a loving and devoted husband and father.

Survivors include: children, Amanda (Jimmy) Kelly, Megan (Ryan) Barrett, Chase Lirette and Jade ( Andrew) Geiger; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Paul ( Laura) Lirette and Sylvia Littleton.

Mel was preceded in death by his wife, Janelle Lirette; parents, Paul Lirette Sr. and Agnes Lirette; and sister, Mary Kremer.

Services will not be held. His children will be doing a small life celebration to spread ashes.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved