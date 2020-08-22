Melvin Charles Lirette promoted to glory on Aug. 13, 2020, surrounded by family. He was a native of Houma and was a resident in Heath, Texas, prior to his death.
Mel was born Sept. 19, 1951. He was a loving and devoted husband and father.
Survivors include: children, Amanda (Jimmy) Kelly, Megan (Ryan) Barrett, Chase Lirette and Jade ( Andrew) Geiger; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Paul ( Laura) Lirette and Sylvia Littleton.
Mel was preceded in death by his wife, Janelle Lirette; parents, Paul Lirette Sr. and Agnes Lirette; and sister, Mary Kremer.
Services will not be held. His children will be doing a small life celebration to spread ashes.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.