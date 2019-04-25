|
Melvin Harris, Sr., 86, a native of St. James and resident of Donaldsonville, departed this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Visitation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8103 Hwy 18 in St. James. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Gloria Jones Harris; children, Priscilla Munson, Bridget (Hank) Davis, Trudy Harris, Melvin (Tamika) Harris Jr., Deboria Sias, Tracey (Billy) Exkam, Deidre (Dwayne) Mills-Collins and Donna (Jayson Ayio) Harris; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Harris Sr. and Ethel Dot Harris; five siblings; five in-laws; two nephews and nieces; and his dog, Kirby Love Bug.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019