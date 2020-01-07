|
Melvin J. Billiot Sr., 66, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Jan. 10, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Elvire B. Billiot; son, Melvin "T-Mel" Billiot Jr.; daughters, Sandra (Chester Ellison) Hutchinson and Joann Cordes; brothers, Russell Billiot, Magnelta "T-Mack" Billiot Jr. and Irvin Billiot; sisters, Thelma B. Griffin, Joyce B. Crosby and Velma B. Boudreaux; and granddaughter, Hannah Griffin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Magnelta Billiot, Sr.; brother, Steve Billiot; and sisters, Francis B. Loupe and Lisa B. Detillier.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020