Melvin John Millien, 71, a native of Donaldsonville, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at his residence in Laplace.
Visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville and on Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Donaldsonville from 9 a.m. to funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial in the Pearly Gates Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Eric and Derrick Riley and Melvin Sanders; daughters, Ericka Millien, Nicole Morris (Gary), Denise Millen and Melba Sanders; brothers, Vernon Jr. and Tony Millien; sisters, Stella Brown (Oliver), Octover Southall (Maurice), Patricia Turner (Charles), Marie Millien and Rachel Gallon (Linden).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella and Vernon Millien Sr.; daughter, Dorothy Millien; and former wife, Dorothy Millien.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Donaldsonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020