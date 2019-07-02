Melvin Joseph Benoit Jr., 68, passed away at 3:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Holy Family Church in Dulac. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial following in the church cemetery.



Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Collins Benoit; children, Stacey Benoit Thibodeaux and Scott Vincent Benoit and wife, Katie Demary Benoit; grandchildren, Luke Aaron Thibodeaux, Kinsie Alexis Thibodeaux, Lillian Elizabeth Benoit and Austin Scott Benoit; mother, Gloria "Blackie" Scott Benoit; and sister, Monna Benoit Champagne and husband, Kenneth Champagne.



He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Benoit Sr.; paternal grandparents, Joseph Benoit and Corine Luke Benoit; and maternal grandparents, Vincent Scott and Lorena Pellegrin Scott.

Melvin enjoyed spending time with family and loved his wife, children and grandchildren.



He had a gift of music and shared this gift with many people over his lifetime. He was the owner of SeaTang Fisheries Inc. Melvin served his country in the Army National Guard. He will be dearly missed, always loved and never forgotten by family and friends.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 2 to July 5, 2019