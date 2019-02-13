Melvin Joseph Hebert, age 101, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 9 a.m. on Thursday February 7, 2019. He was a native of Kaplan and a resident of Bourg.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, February 15, at Chauvin Funeral Home and beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.



Melvin is survived by his son, Andrus J. Hebert; daughters, Judy A. Pitre, and Jackie and Dwayne LeBeouf ; grandchildren, Jason Pitre, Joylynn Pitre, James Pitre and wife, Kristal, Julie Pie, Jeff Whitney, and Joshua Lottinger; and great-grandchildren, Abby, Matthew, Alyssa, and Ethan Pitre, and Lexi Lottinger.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Mae Francis Ellender Hebert; parents, Remy F. and Nella Guidry Hebert; brother, Rixie Hebert; and sisters, Ezore Hebert, Lucy Guidry, and Lillian Hebert.



Melvin was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church. He served in U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. He was a retired school principal and member of Louisiana Retired School Association. He enjoyed spending time with his family and extended family at Jack's Bar on Friday nights for the last 13 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



Melvin always had a positive outlook on life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Special thanks to Dr. Gary Birdsall, Haydel Memorial Hospice, and his friends Iva Lou and Charles Degate, Cherie Holton, Liz and Jim Cannon, Michele Mitchell and Blackie Blanchard.



Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019