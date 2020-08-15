Melvin Louis Gaston, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.



We mourn our loss but celebrate the life of Melvin Gaston, with peaceful knowledge that our God is joyously welcoming him into his Eternal Kingdom.



Melvin was a native of Chauvin, La. He was strong in his Catholic faith and lived his life with a servant's heart. Before falling ill, Melvin worked for Lafourche Arc in Thibodaux, where he dedicated his time and compassion toward helping children with disabilities find joy and happiness within their community. He was an avid chef and made a vegetable soup that would knock your socks off. He was also a dedicated sports fan and arguably the New Orleans Saints' biggest fan.



Melvin is survived by his two children, Lisa Gaston Mella and Barry M. Gaston. He was affectionately known as "Paw Paw" by his three grandchildren, Renee' Rose Merrick and her husband Cody Merrick, Maggie Rae Gaston Friloux and her husband Riccky Friloux Jr., and Sammy Gaston; and his three great-grandchildren, Presley Dawn Friloux, Riccky Joseph Friloux, and Parker James Gaston.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Magnus and Elsie Gaston; his two sisters, Norma Gaston Savoie and Evelyn Gaston Rogers; and grandmother, Eloise Ledet Stringer.



There will be a graveside service celebrating the wonderful life of Melvin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin.



Melvin's daughter Lisa wishes to thank Camelot of Broussard for the years of continuous care provided to her Dad. And a special thanks to the nurses and CNA's at Camelot who always went above and beyond to ensure her Dad was in good hands.



