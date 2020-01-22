|
Melvin Paul LeBouef Sr., 65, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 4 p.m. until the religious service at 7 p.m.
He is survived by his sons, Clayton J. LeBouef and Johnathon J. LeBouef Sr.; daughter, Jordin J. Anders; close friend, Eddie W. Couch; brothers, Conrad J. LeBouef, Gerald J. Lirette (Mary), Gentry J. Blanchard (Sabrina); sisters, Dorothy Chaisson (Glenn) and Beatrice Charpentier (Ronnie Sr.).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry J. LeBouef and Beatrice L. Blanchard; son, Melvin LeBouef Jr., brothers, Dimitri Blanchard and Robert LeBouef Sr.; and sister, Ida L. Adams.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Jan. 22, 2020