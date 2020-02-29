|
Melvin Ray Comer Sr., age 76, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 7:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. He was a native of Dayton, Wash. and a resident of Thibodaux.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in the Magnolia Chapel on Tuesday, March 3, beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 4, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with burial following in the church cemetery.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maria Guadalupe Silva Comer; daughters, Melva G. Comer and fiancé, Todd Whitney, Rosa C. Arabie, Jane C. Lyons and husband, Hilliard "James," and Cindy C. Adam and husband, Delton "D.J." ; 17 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Alfred and Pauline Marie Skinner Comer; son, Melvin R. Comer, Jr.; daughter, Maria C. Naquin; brother, Alfred Comer; and sisters, May Comer, Melva Collins and Judy Sims.
Melvin was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a past member of the Houma Lions Club and United Veterans League. He enjoyed watching movies, playing cards and spending quality time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He also loved his pets. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched with his unconditional love and sense of humor.
