Melvin Rodrigue, born June 4, 1969, a native of Houma and resident of Chauvin, passed away on July 9, 2019, at the age of 50.
Melvin is survived by his daughter, Marlene Rodrigue; grandchildren, Ivana Rodrigue, Aryel, Makenzye, and Abram Parker; eight brothers; seven sisters; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Rodrigue; father, John Rodrigue Sr.; and brothers, John Rodrigue Jr. and Eric Rodrigue.
A bayouside memorial will be planned at a later date by his daughter, with Minister Cindy Wright officiating.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 29 to July 30, 2019