Melvin Thomas Mead III transitioned into a new life on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Mexico City, Mexico. He was 37, a native of Labadieville and resident of New Jersey.
A private service will be held. There is will be no public viewing.
Burial in the St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery.
Melvin was pursuing a career in the medical field, where he touched many lives with his willingness to help everyone he met. He was a studious and adventurous person, who received numerous awards of achievement. He strived for a challenge and always had a smile.
The memories of Melvin III will forever remain in the hearts of his family; Stoyan Stoyanov; his parents, Kathy and Ronald Bradley and Melvin and Lillie Mead Jr.; one brother, Jermaine (Tawanna) Mead; one sister, Nickolette Wilson; grandmother, Thelma Washingtion; godparents, Cathy Fernandez and Murphy Rohilliard Jr.; aunts and uncles, Carolyn and Lawrence Southall, Janice and Phillip Young, Ann and Rory Williams, Corey, Michael, and William Washington, Percy and Rachel Washington, Diane and Tommy Johnson, Marilyn Willoughby, Lydia Thomas, Marva, Josie, and Yvonne Mead, Nathan and Sonya Mead, Leona and Andrew Johnson, Royal Meade, Pastor Roland Bradley, Elandra, Louise, Myrian Bradley, Donald and Raphael Bradley, Gloria Dorsey, Lillie Smith, and Cheryl Washington and numerous cousins and friends.
He will also be in the memory of Pastor Green and St. Mark Baptist Church family; Pastor Campbell and Greater Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church family; Pastor Simms and Union Bethel AME Family; Pastor Wade and Unity of Faith Christian Church Family; and Pastor Bradley and St. Matthew Baptist Church Family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Percy Washington Sr., Pastor Melvin and Josie Mead, Sr., and Pastor Thomas and Marjorie Bradley Sr.; and great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
His family would like to thank all of you for your prayers and expressions of love.
TO GOD BE THE GLORY!
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020