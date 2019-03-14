|
Melvin "Red" Williams Sr., 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:07 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Rose White Williams; sons, Melvin Jr., Tremaine and Jamar Williams, and Jamala Ricks; daughter, Brittany Williams; 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Sydney Jr. (Lillie), Stanley (Barbara), Edward, and Elbert Williams (Betty); and sisters, Rose Wade (Percy), and Linda Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney Sr. and Mildred LaGarde Williams; and brothers, Everette and Louis Williams.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019