Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Mercedes Moses

Mercedes Moses Obituary
Mercedes Moses, 88, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma; departed this life on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 1000 Wallis St. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Bisland Cemetery.

Mercedes is survived by her sons, Clarence (Jennifer) Moses Jr., Harold Moses and Eric (Demitra) Moses; daughters, Joan (Fields) Thomas, Joyce (Clyde) Lawson, Barbara (Willie III) Bonvillian, Trenace (Travis) Valentine; sister, Mildred Henry; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Moses Sr.; parents, Nixon and Hattie Beauty; sons, Dolan and Travis Moses ; brothers, Melvin Beauty and James Beauty; sisters, Emma Harding, Lillian Smith, Bertha Mae Holmes and Araminta Harris.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
