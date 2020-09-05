1/1
Mercy C. Kraemer
Mercy C Kraemer, 92, lifelong resident of Kraemer, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery in Kraemer.

Mercy is survived by her daughters, Nellie K Matherne (Gerald), Dorothy K Adams (Larry), Noreen Trosclair (Stephen), and Penny Naquin (Louis); sons, Jules Kraemer (Amanda), and Clayton Kraemer (Paula); sister, Doris Loupe; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Landry "No-Noon" Kraemer; father, Joseph R. Cortez; mother, Beatrice Hebert Cortez; grandson, Terry Matherne; brothers, Freddie Templet, Lester Cortez, Alidore Cortez, Addis Cortez, Ursin Cortez, and Gilbert Cortez; and sisters, Beatrice T. Cortez, Marie T. Martin, Lucille T. Kraemer, Velma Cortez, Agnes C. Jennings and Althea C. Hanna.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
