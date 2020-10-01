1/1
Mercy Dee Calloway
1947 - 2020
Raceland - Mercy Dee Calloway, age 73 was born on September 7, 1947 in New Orleans, LA entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Raceland, LA. Daughter of the late Willie Calloway, Sr. and Eula Brooks Calloway. Sister of Jeanette Banks, Willie Callaway, Jr. (Nancy) and the late Marian Calloway and Betty Alphonse. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Due to city regulations, only a limited number of Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 am. Rev. Nathan Lewis, Officiating. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 all those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and to practice social distancing. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS-TERREBONNE FUNERAL HOME, INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Memories & Condolences

October 1, 2020
Rest and eternal Peace Cuzzin Mercy Dee, until we meet again
Willie Robertson
Family
September 29, 2020
I would like to extend my condolences to the family. Mercy Dee was a kind and generous person with a warm spirit. She will be missed.
Marisstella Mercier
Acquaintance
September 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lucy Gardner
Family
