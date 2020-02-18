|
Mercy Falgout, 95, a native of Gheens and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Raceland Presbyterian Church, 3883 La. 308 in Raceland. Religious services will be at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Joey Burkhardt; sister, Audrey Pitre; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Adail Falgout; and brothers, Wollen Falgout and Cleo Demars.
Mercy enjoyed knitting, sewing, ceramics, cooking and most of all dancing.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020