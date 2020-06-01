Merlin David Babin, 88, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Houma, passed away on May 29, 2020.
A private service was held by the family.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi "Mim" Babin; son, Jerome Babin; daughters, Charlene Cobb (Virgil), Caren Scott (Jack), Deana Stoddard (Blaine), Connie Ebeyer, Denise Neubig (John); grandchildren, Jared and Chase Cobb, Brad and Nicholas Scott, Brian and Jason Stoddard, Amber Babin, Heidi and Natalie Neubig; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Lucille Babin; brothers, Donald and Gerald Babin; sisters, Marjorie Rome, Joyce Levron, and Marion Epstein; and grandson, Glen Oglesbee.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.