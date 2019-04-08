|
|
Merville "Butch" Sons Jr., 63, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away April 7, 2019.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Lyons Sons; children, Rosemary Sons Vera and husband Nic, Teresa Sons Blanchard and husband Trent, and Louis Joseph Sons; grandchildren, Lilli Vera, Lainey Blanchard and Blair Blanchard; mother, Betty Marcel Sons; siblings, Elizabeth Lirette and husband Mike, Vicki Lirette and husband Jack, Christopher Sons and wife Kamala, and Shane Sons and wife Candy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merville Sons Sr.; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Butch was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in the yard. He loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019