Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Merville Sons Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merville Sons Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Merville Sons Jr. Obituary
Merville "Butch" Sons Jr., 63, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away April 7, 2019.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Lyons Sons; children, Rosemary Sons Vera and husband Nic, Teresa Sons Blanchard and husband Trent, and Louis Joseph Sons; grandchildren, Lilli Vera, Lainey Blanchard and Blair Blanchard; mother, Betty Marcel Sons; siblings, Elizabeth Lirette and husband Mike, Vicki Lirette and husband Jack, Christopher Sons and wife Kamala, and Shane Sons and wife Candy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Merville Sons Sr.; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Butch was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in the yard. He loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now