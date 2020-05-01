Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mervin Oubre Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervin Joseph Oubre Sr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mervin Joseph Oubre Sr. Obituary
Mervin "Castro" Joseph Oubre Sr., 86, died at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born on March 13, 1934, he was a native of Vacherie and resident of Thibodaux.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Susan Folse Oubre; children, Mervin J. Oubre Jr. (Cheryl), Anna O. Cheramie (Deno), Barbara O. Zeringue, Ronnie Oubre, Lonny Oubre, and Troy Oubre, Karla O. Cunningham (David), with whom he lived with for 2 years; grandchildren, Kyla, Celia, Cecil, Jr., Jessica, Alma, Brandy, Lacey, Matthew, Chelsy, and Zachary; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Freddie Oubre (Catherine), Russell Oubre, and Mary Ann O. Percle (Robert "Beatty"); godchild, Tait Percle; and 13 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ophelia R. Oubre; brothers, William and Jerry Oubre; and his first wife and mother of six of his children, Judy Schexnayder Oubre.

He enjoyed playing bingo and listening to music. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -