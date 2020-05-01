|
|
Mervin "Castro" Joseph Oubre Sr., 86, died at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born on March 13, 1934, he was a native of Vacherie and resident of Thibodaux.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Susan Folse Oubre; children, Mervin J. Oubre Jr. (Cheryl), Anna O. Cheramie (Deno), Barbara O. Zeringue, Ronnie Oubre, Lonny Oubre, and Troy Oubre, Karla O. Cunningham (David), with whom he lived with for 2 years; grandchildren, Kyla, Celia, Cecil, Jr., Jessica, Alma, Brandy, Lacey, Matthew, Chelsy, and Zachary; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Freddie Oubre (Catherine), Russell Oubre, and Mary Ann O. Percle (Robert "Beatty"); godchild, Tait Percle; and 13 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ophelia R. Oubre; brothers, William and Jerry Oubre; and his first wife and mother of six of his children, Judy Schexnayder Oubre.
He enjoyed playing bingo and listening to music. He loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020