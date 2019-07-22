Meryl Theresa Robichaux Thibodeaux, age 82, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 7:35 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was a native and resident of Chauvin.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.



Meryl is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marvin Raymond Thibodeaux; sons Marty J. Thibodeaux and wife Debbie and Mark A. Thibodeaux and companion Carman; daughters Linda B. Rhodes and husband Spencer, Mona T. Blanchard and husband Terry and Melinda A. Thibodeaux; brother Rudolph "Rudy" Robichaux Jr. and wife Isabelle; sister-in-law Christine "Chris" Robichaux; grandchildren Raymond Rhodes, Wes Thibodeaux, Kellie Blanchard, Katie Hutchinson, Joby Blanchard, Whitney Blanchard, Kyle Bourg, Kent Bourg, Shae Thibodeaux, Jordan Thibodeaux and Bethany Thibodeaux; 22 great-grandchildren; godchildren Monique Robert and Rudy Robichaux Sr.; and her fur baby, Jolie'.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph Joseph Sr. and Hazel Marie Thibodeaux Robichaux; and brother Allen P. Robichaux.



Meryl was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a retired secretary for Terrebonne Parish School Board. She dedicated her life to the Little Caillou Volunteer Fire Department and was an honorary member. She enjoyed crocheting, crabbing, fishing and hunting. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements.