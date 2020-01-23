Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral
Mia Bourg Obituary
Mia Bourg, 21, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral from 10:30 a.m. until funeral time with a rosary at 12 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at the church.

She is survived by her twin sons, Elijah and Kolton Mullen; fiancé, Kerry Mullen; mother, Carole Lane Duplantis; father, Todd Bourg; brother, Zachary Duplantis; sisters, Kacey Gauthreaux, Meagan, Ashley and Ana Bourg; paternal grandmother, Betty Bourg.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Neva Morris; maternal grandfathers, Daniel Lane and William "Bill" Morris; paternal grandfather, Alex Bourg.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
