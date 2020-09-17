Michael A. "Mike" LeBoeuf
Schriever - Michael A. "Mike" LeBoeuf, a native of Schriever, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Susie and dearest daughter Jennifer on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 65.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Bridget Cemetery.
He is survived by his siblings, Robert "Bob" LeBoeuf and wife Jude, Beryl L. Thibodeaux, and Peggy Marcel and husband Gilbert "G.G."; nephews, Gilbert Marcel Jr. and wife Taren and Tyler Thibodeaux; and nieces, Robyn LeBoeuf and husband Dan Boccabella, and Ashlie Martin and husband Tony.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Marjorie "Susie" LeBoeuf; daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth LeBoeuf; and parents, Rufus and Doris LeBoeuf.
He will be remembered for his friendly demeanor, love and appreciation for music, and his attorney skills which his friends and family tolerated with a smile. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.