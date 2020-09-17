1/1
Michael A. "Mike" LeBoeuf
Schriever - Michael A. "Mike" LeBoeuf, a native of Schriever, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Susie and dearest daughter Jennifer on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 65.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Bridget Cemetery.
He is survived by his siblings, Robert "Bob" LeBoeuf and wife Jude, Beryl L. Thibodeaux, and Peggy Marcel and husband Gilbert "G.G."; nephews, Gilbert Marcel Jr. and wife Taren and Tyler Thibodeaux; and nieces, Robyn LeBoeuf and husband Dan Boccabella, and Ashlie Martin and husband Tony.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Marjorie "Susie" LeBoeuf; daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth LeBoeuf; and parents, Rufus and Doris LeBoeuf.
He will be remembered for his friendly demeanor, love and appreciation for music, and his attorney skills which his friends and family tolerated with a smile. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 17 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
SEP
17
Burial
St. Bridget Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
