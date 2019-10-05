Home

Michael Allen Cuneo Sr.

Michael Allen Cuneo Sr. Obituary
Michael Allen Cuneo Sr., 78, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose, passed away
peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 with his loving family at his side.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 from noon until service time at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church starting at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Michael is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Dufrene Cuneo; daughters, Gwendolyn C. Theriot (Russ) and Jacqueline C. Chouest (Kirt); son, Michael A. Cuneo, Jr. (Celeste); grandchildren, L. Blaine Theriot, Les Theriot, Ryan Chouest (Karen), Hannah Chouest, Chelsea Compeaux, Alec Compeaux (Makaila), Nicholas Cuneo, Thomas Leblanc and Jacob Cuneo; great-grandchild, Aiden Eymard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Stella Cuneo; brothers, Daniel Cuneo and Philip Cuneo.
Michael was a professional horn musician for over 60 years, inducted into the Westbank Musicians Hall of Fame, an employee of Chevron for over 30 years, owner of Bayou Country Advertising and a correctional officer for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
Michael served on boards of several community organizations, was a 4th Degree Knight, songwriter, published poet, amateur photographer, inventor and promoter. Michael enjoyed talking politics and was well known for his talent for telling jokes and stories. His bright spirit and joyful ways will be forever missed.
Arrangements are by Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Marrero, LA, 504-341-9421.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
