Michael Anthony Pontiff, 59, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 11 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home.



Private burial will be held by the family at a later date.



Michael is survived by his loving wife, Jean Ellen Eschete Pontiff; children, Ashley R. Pontiff, Haylie J. Pontiff and Scott M. Pontiff; granddaughter, Emma Claire Pontiff; and sisters, Melissa Pontiff Chauvin and Michelle Pontiff Foshee.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Abel S. Pontiff and Loretta King Pontiff.



Michael was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and boating. He enjoyed tennis with his Tuesday night tennis buddies. Michael had a love of music and enjoyed playing the drums. He loved his pet companion and spent much time with his chocolate lab, Beaux. Michael was a member of Council 13819 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church and served the Knights as advocate. Michael was an active member of Maria Immacolata and also served his church as an Extraordinary Minister.



He will be missed by family and friends; but always remembered and forever loved.



The family would like to thank the staff of M.D. Anderson Hospital and Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center for their love and care given to Michael in our time of need



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 2 to July 4, 2019