Michael Bernard Bourgeois
August 5, 1948 – November 5, 2020
Mike was born August 5, 1948 to Sidney Valery and Juanita (Use) Bourgeois in Thibodaux, LA. He graduated from Thibodaux High School in 1966 and went on to attend Louisiana State University. He earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering and move to Bartlesville, OK to begin his career working for Cities Service Oil Company (now known as Occidental Petroleum). In 1971, Mike met the love of his life, Diana Dunn in Bartlesville. They were married on June 24, 1972 in Tulsa, OK. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Jarrod and Annie. Aside from work, Mike had a number of hobbies over the years. He was a member of a wheelchair basketball league for many years. He enjoyed computers and many hours of fun playing cards with his computer partner, "Bill." One of his favorite hobbies was horseback riding. He had his own horse, Mahrs, for many years and they shared a close bond. In 1999, Mike had the opportunity to move to Houston for his job. He and Diana made the move and lived in Texas for 10 years, until his retirement in 2009. Mike worked for Occidental Petroleum for nearly 40 years in their IT department. He made countless friendships and great memories during his time with the company. After relocating to Moore, OK in 2009, Mike discovered retirement was not for him, so he was employed by the FAA in Oklahoma City for 5 years. While living in Moore, he attended St. Marks Catholic Church in Norman which has been a great source of guidance and comfort. Although Mike is no longer with us, we know he is smiling down from his heavenly home with our Lord Jesus Christ. His presence will be greatly missed but our love for him and our sweet memories will not fade. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney and Juanita (Usé) Bourgeois. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana (Dunn) Bourgeois; daughter, Annie Husen husband, A.C. of OKC; son, Michael Jarrod Bourgeois and wife Nicole of Dallas; brother, Sydney V. Bourgeois Jr. of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Michael, Jacob, Brody, Ethan, Kaitlyn, Owen, and Ava. Memorials may be made to Agape Road Hospice House, 6601 NW 48th St, Bethany, OK 73008. Viewing will be 4-8 PM Monday at Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary at South Lakes, 4000 SW 119th St, in OKC, OK. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 at St Mark Catholic Church, 3939 W Tecumseh Rd in Norman, OK. Friends may leave condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com