Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Kelleys Island Cemetery
Michael C. Babin Obituary
Michael was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, running marathons and rebuilding old computers. In his free time he acquired his pilot's license, learned to scuba dive and enjoyed taking trips on his motorcycle. With his charismatic personality and "quirky" sense of humor, he will be deeply missed by both family and friends.

Michael will be forever remembered by his wife of 13 years, Kathleen "Kit" Kilen; his children, Kelli (Clay) Frederick, of Prairieville; and Lori (Greg) Smith, of Powell, Ohio; Eric Babin, of Knoxville, Tenn.; stepchildren, Benjamin (Jenne) Hickey, of Galloway, Ohio; and Olivia (George) Shy, of Erlanger, Ky.; 10 grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews; brothers, Jim (Janet) Babin and Terry (Regina) Babin, both of Houma; brother-in-law, Raymond (Chris) Kilen, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and sister-in-law, Christine Kilen, of Avon, Ohio.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Kelleys Island Cemetery with a gathering to follow. An additional service will be held in Houma at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio or Stein Hospice, Sandusky, Ohio.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
