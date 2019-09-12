|
Michael "Smurf" Cleveland, 37, a native of Raceland and a resident of Spring, Texas, departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Visiting will be held from 8 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in Third Zion Baptist Cemetery. Pastor David Rhodes is officiating.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Nia; beloved parents, Elain and Michael; a daughter, Neya; brothers, Beady and Ted; sister, Dutchess; niece, Micah; nephews, Makhi and Masyn; godparents, Lori and Robert Hunter; godbrothers, Carl Lawson and Peelza Bryant; godsisters, Shen Pruitt and Amaya Slack; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Morell and Olivia Cleveland; Hosea and Ruth Galmon Sr.; aunt, Cora Lee Cleveland.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019