Michael "Mickey" D. Ward, 65, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on March 1, 2019.
There will be no formal services. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
He is survived by his brothers, Alan Ward (Sherry), Kerry Ward (Ellen), and Richard Ward; daughter, Bridget; nephews, Sean, Jordan (Jenna), Alex (Jessica), and Ian; nieces, Layla (Kaine) and Lauren (Kayla); great-nephews, Kaiden and Kolston; and great-nieces, Sofia, Kennedie, and Kaylee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Gloria Ward; and brothers, Jimmy, Tommy and Don.
He loved fishing, playing guitar, and spending quality time with friends and family.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Paul Brummet, best friend and caregiver and the staff of St. Joseph Hospice.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019