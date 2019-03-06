Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Ward

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael D. Ward Obituary
Michael "Mickey" D. Ward, 65, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on March 1, 2019.

There will be no formal services. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

He is survived by his brothers, Alan Ward (Sherry), Kerry Ward (Ellen), and Richard Ward; daughter, Bridget; nephews, Sean, Jordan (Jenna), Alex (Jessica), and Ian; nieces, Layla (Kaine) and Lauren (Kayla); great-nephews, Kaiden and Kolston; and great-nieces, Sofia, Kennedie, and Kaylee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Gloria Ward; and brothers, Jimmy, Tommy and Don.

He loved fishing, playing guitar, and spending quality time with friends and family.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Paul Brummet, best friend and caregiver and the staff of St. Joseph Hospice.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now