Michael Dean Hall, age 59, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was a native of Jewett City, Connecticut, resident of Houma, and just recently retired to Dolph, Arkansas.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Military Honors will be presented by his granddaughter, Kayla Jennies at 7:45 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date.

Michael is survived by his son, Donald Charles Hall; daughters, Dianne Jo Little and Dorothy Sue Hall; his mother, Pamela Hall; sister, Linda Lambert and husband, Edward Lambert; granddaughter, Kayla Ann Jennies; and sisters-in-law, Linda Jo Wilkinson and husband, Paul, and Pamela Naquin and husband, Wilbert.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Catherine Suzette Hall; father, Donald Hall; and brother-in-law, Vincent "Sparky" Micele.

Michael was fun loving, devoted father and grandfather. Hel worked in the oilfield for 22 years. He loved to fish, hunt and watch NFL football. He was a simple and hardworking man that loved being outdoors.

Michael served our country in the U.S. Navy and spent most of that time on submarines. He will be dearly missed by all. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Catherine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019