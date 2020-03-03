Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
View Map
Michael Edward Barrett II Obituary
Michael Edward Barrett II, 46, a native and a resident of Houma, passed away on March 1, 2020.

A memorial will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on, Thursday, March 5, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Michela Hebert Barrett; sons, Ethan Michael Barret and Colby Joseph Barrett; mother, Deborah Babin Barrett Garner; father, Michael Edward Barrett Sr.; godchild, Aimee Breaux Abbott; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Chad Michael Barrett; sister, Margo Barrett Dupre; brother, Danny Garner Jr.; stepfather, Danny Garner Sr.; and grandmother, Pauline Barrett.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
