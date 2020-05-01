Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Michael Detiveaux
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Michael Francis Detiveaux

Michael Francis Detiveaux Obituary
Michael Francis Detiveaux, a life time resident of Houma, passed Wednesday April 29, 2020.

Michael loved feeling the freedom of riding his Harley to the Casino to drink coffee and be with friends. He enjoyed cooking for all his family and friends. He was a very hard worker and a caring, loving man, always willing to go above and beyond for anyone, a man that loved his right of Freedom of Speech and wasn't afraid to show it. Michael was a lover of relaxing and just enjoying life.

He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Detiveaux Dugas and husband, Huey; brother, Daniel Detiveaux; sons, Michael Detiveaux and wife, Aimee, Troy Detiveaux and girlfriend, Bridgette, Nathan McDaniel and wife, Jennifer of Canada; and grandchildren, Alex, Trevor, Lexi, Reece and Avery.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020
