Michael Gerard Prejeant

Michael Gerard Prejeant, 68, a native of Thibodaux and longtime resident of Houston, Texas, passed away on September 14, 2020, in Houston, and was laid to rest there on September 25, 2020. A memorial service in his honor will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Service will begin at 10:45 A.M. with the eulogy, followed by a Mass. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks are required for the service.

Michael is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Tauny Hanes Prejeant; his son Chad Prejeant, and fiancée, Giannina Todd; his daughter, Lauren Prejeant; his siblings and their spouses, Susan Clark (Carl); Dickie Prejeant (Sue); John Prejeant (Judy); Mary Mire (Glen); Ann Calongne (Ken); Kay Arceneaux (Mike); Tesa Grabert (Don); Lisa Whitman (Phil) and Joey Prejeant (companion, Sarah Dean). He is also survived by his brother-in-law, William Hanes; his sister-in-law, Jeannie Chreitian; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Hanes; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and aunts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Marie Ledet Prejeant; his father-in-law, Gene Hanes; his grandparents, Nolan Prejeant and Antoinette Talbot (Prejeant) Rodrigue; and E.P. and Lilly Ledet.

Michael was a graduate of E.D White High School and Louisiana State University. At the time of his death, he was employed by Jamestown Estates Homes in Houston as a construction manager. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed dearly.



