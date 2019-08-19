|
Michael J. Lorraine, 68, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano. Funeral services will be held in the parlor beginning at 12 p.m., with procession following to his burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
Michael is survived by his children; Jarrod Lorraine, Jason Lorraine and wife Angelle, and Crystal L. Bonvillian and husband Dennis Jr.; and grandchildren, Lainey and Ellie Lorraine, Mya and Emma Bonvillian; and companion, Julie Galliano.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Sandra T. Lorraine; parents, Joseph Lorraine Jr. and Bertha C. Lorraine; and sister, Emelda Bruce.
He was a trawler all his life and enjoyed helping other people when he could.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019